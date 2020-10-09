Russian nuclear giant Rosatom enters storage business

Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corp. (Rosatom) is entering the energy storage business through its TVEL Fuel Company (TVEL) unit, which has set up a dedicated subsidiary, Renera.
The new company will produce module type lithium-ion traction batteries for electric vehicles, as well as energy storage systems for emergency power supplies, renewable energy resources, and the smoothing of load demand, TVEL stated.
“Our enterprises have had some experience in developing energy storage products, and since 2018,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “But now a special-purpose company is finally incorporated to develop this business systematically.”
“We are committed to comply with individual customer requirements for technical specifications and offer flexible commercial conditions,” said Renera General Director Emin Askerov. “We already accomplish projects under a rent scheme and plan to start leasing and life cycle agreements.”
Popular content
Rosatom is already operating in the renewable energy sector via its NovaWind unit, which mostly focuses on the wind power business.
“We have an R&D center which is capable to develop energy storage solutions as for grids and substations, as well as for renewable energy sources, including both wind and solar,” the spokesperson said.
The Russian state-owned conglomerate’s nuclear power plants currently cover around 20% of Russia’s total electricity demand.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.