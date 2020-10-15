Iberdrola begins construction on 317 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in Australia

From pv magazine Spain.

Spanish energy group Iberdrola has begun work on its first renewable project in Australia after the acquisition of local renewable energy developer Infigen.

The Port Augusta project, located in the state of South Australia, is so far its first hybrid solar wind power plant in the world and represents an investment of AUD 500 million (€305.3 million).

The renewable installation will combine 210 MW of wind power with 107 MW of photovoltaics. The start of commercial operation is scheduled for 2021. The project will see the participation of global, local and Spanish suppliers

Popular content

Spanish company Elecnor will be the company in charge of building the plant’s substation and the transmission line as well as the storage areas and access roads. Danish wind specialist Vestas will manufacture and install the 50 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 4.2 MW; Chinese module maker Longi will supply around 250,000 solar panels for the photovoltaic plant and Indian EPC contractor Sterling & Wilson will install them.

After the incorporation of Infigen Energy, Australia has become one of Iberdrola’s great growth regions. The group has become one of the leaders in the Australian market, with the operation in the country of more than 800 MW of solar, wind and storage batteries, including its own and contracted capacity, and a significant portfolio of projects: 453 MW under construction (including Port Augusta) and more than 1,000 MW in different stages of development.