Portugal sees 74 MW of utility-scale PV coming online

From pv magazine Spain.

WiNRG is a German group specializing in the construction of renewable projects for third parties and for its own portfolio. The company , which has its headquarters in Lisbon for the Iberian Peninsula, announced that it has connected to the grid in Portugal three of the six projects that it is currently developing and that together they have a combined installed capacity of 205 MW.

The three newly connected photovoltaic plants are located in Amareleja, Cartaxo and Ferreira do Alentejo, and add up to 74 MW. The three remaining projects will be connected to the grid at the beginning of 2021. These are the Santarém (23 MW) and Moura (49 MW) photovoltaic plants, which have already been completed and are only awaiting connection to the grid by the network operator. The Lagos plant (59 MW) is still under construction. Once in operation, the group’s Portuguese portfolio will generate around 345,000 MWh per year.

The WiNRG Group has developed this project for an unnamed German client and has been in charge of all its phases, from the acquisition of rights, the project’s construction and the coordination of due diligence to the direct acquisition of the modules and inverters, as well as awarding the EPC contract for the solar park and the grid connection infrastructure, including the completion of all contract negotiations. It also oversaw construction of all of the facilities and commissioning.

The group has photovoltaic projects in Spain, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Australia, as well as wind farms in Sweden and Poland.