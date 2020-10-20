Trina Solar hits 1 GW of ultra-high power module sales

The Chinese giant has reported impressive sales figures for the 500 W+ and 600 W+ products it launched this year.

Trina has hailed the success of its Vertex products.

Image: Trina Solar

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has announced it has already passed 1 GW of sales of the ultra-high power module range it launched in February.

The company has reported sales of almost 200 MW of its Vertex 500 W+ and 600 W+ panels in Europe and similar sales volumes in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America markets.

Trina launched its Vertex 500 W product module in February and has since upgraded to the range to include a 600 W+ product.

The Chinese company said it expects to have 22 GW of annual Vertex production capacity in place this year.

