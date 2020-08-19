New 635-660 W module series from Trina

The latest products in the Vertex series from the Chinese manufacturer, unveiled at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, are available in six versions with reported efficiency ranging from 20.4-21.2%.

The new panel series is an upgrade on the models unveiled last month.

Image: Trina Solar

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar launched a more powerful Vertex solar modules series at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.

According to the product sheet for the series, the 132-cell panel is available in six versions offering power outputs of 635-660 W and with efficiency ranging from 20.4-21.2%. The panels measure 2,384×1,303x35mm and weigh 33.9kg.

Open circuit voltage is reported at 44.7-45.7 V and maximum power voltage ranges from 36.8-37.8 V, according to Trina. Short circuit current is reportedly 18.30-18.53 ampere with power tolerance 0%/+5%.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, according to the product sheet, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The reported temperature coefficient of Pmax is -0.34%/degree Celsius.

The module features a white backsheet, a 35 mm anodized aluminum frame and 32 mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.

Trina unveiled a 600 W version of the Vertex panel in mid-July. Building on the company’s 210mm-wafer-based; multi-busbar; high-density-interconnection; 500 W-plus products, Trina said the innovation that ramped up the output of that model still further was the use of half-cut rather than trisection-cut cells. The string power available for solar projects could rise to 41% for developers who use the Vertex, the manufacturer said last month, with the product offering balance-of-system savings of RMB0.10/W ($0.014), thanks to a need for fewer cables, foundations, racking and other infrastructure. That would drive levelized cost of energy reductions of 2-3%, said Trina at the time.

*article was amended on Aug. 19, 2020, to specify that the panel’s anodized aluminum frame measures 35 mm and not 35 MW, as we previously reported.