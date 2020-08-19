New 635-660 W module series from Trina

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar launched a more powerful Vertex solar modules series at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.
According to the product sheet for the series, the 132-cell panel is available in six versions offering power outputs of 635-660 W and with efficiency ranging from 20.4-21.2%. The panels measure 2,384×1,303x35mm and weigh 33.9kg.
Open circuit voltage is reported at 44.7-45.7 V and maximum power voltage ranges from 36.8-37.8 V, according to Trina. Short circuit current is reportedly 18.30-18.53 ampere with power tolerance 0%/+5%.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, according to the product sheet, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The reported temperature coefficient of Pmax is -0.34%/degree Celsius.
The module features a white backsheet, a 35 mm anodized aluminum frame and 32 mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.
Trina unveiled a 600 W version of the Vertex panel in mid-July. Building on the company’s 210mm-wafer-based; multi-busbar; high-density-interconnection; 500 W-plus products, Trina said the innovation that ramped up the output of that model still further was the use of half-cut rather than trisection-cut cells. The string power available for solar projects could rise to 41% for developers who use the Vertex, the manufacturer said last month, with the product offering balance-of-system savings of RMB0.10/W ($0.014), thanks to a need for fewer cables, foundations, racking and other infrastructure. That would drive levelized cost of energy reductions of 2-3%, said Trina at the time.
*article was amended on Aug. 19, 2020, to specify that the panel’s anodized aluminum frame measures 35 mm and not 35 MW, as we previously reported.
