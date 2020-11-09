Indian lithium battery factory begins production

From pv magazine India
Delhi-based Inverted Energy recently started operating a 100 MWh lithium-ion battery assembly unit in the city’s Okhla industrial area.
The facility will initially focus on producing batteries for energy storage systems in the residential, C&I, and utility-scale sectors, as well as electric mobility applications.
The company also plans to expand its in-house manufacturing capabilities to cater to critical applications in the health care and telecoms sectors, Inverted Energy co-founder Aditya Goel told pv magazine.
The company sources Li-ion cells for its batteries from countries such as South Korea, Japan and China, where most of the world’s cell manufacturing capacity is concentrated.
