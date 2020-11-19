Solar microgrid powers Indian health center

Grid electricity can often be unreliable in rural areas of India.

Having installed solar microgrids at rural schools, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has now set up a 5.2 kW system in a primary health center at Gudgeri village, in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The network will act as a back-up power supply during emergencies.

The health center provides care for people in nearby villages and delivers around 10 infants per month at its maternity unit. The facility, which has a deep freezer for storing vaccines, is entirely dependent on national grid electricity, with supply usually inconsistent in remote rural areas.

