Solar microgrid powers Indian health center

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has installed a 5.2 kW solar system linked to 150 Ah of lead-acid battery storage in a project supported by the Sunrise program led by Swansea University, in Wales.

Grid electricity can often be unreliable in rural areas of India.

Image: LCEL, pixabay

Having installed solar microgrids at rural schools, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has now set up a 5.2 kW system in a primary health center at Gudgeri village, in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The network will act as a back-up power supply during emergencies.

The health center provides care for people in nearby villages and delivers around 10 infants per month at its maternity unit. The facility, which has a deep freezer for storing vaccines, is entirely dependent on national grid electricity, with supply usually inconsistent in remote rural areas.

