India added 438 MW of solar capacity in Q3 2020

From pv magazine India

India added 438 MW of solar capacity in the third quarter (July-Sept) of 2020, which is a 114% increase compared to 205 MW installed in the previous quarter, according to a Mercom India Research report.



With this, solar installations in the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of 2020 totaled 1.73 GW, a 68% decline compared to the 5.48 GW added in the same period of 2019. Cumulative installed solar capacity stood at approximately 37.4 GW at the end of Q3 2020.

Year-on-year, Q3 2020 solar installations were down by 80% compared to 2,177 MW added in Q3 2019.

Large-scale installations totaled 283 MW compared to 120 MW in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, large-scale installation levels decreased by 85% compared to 1,932 MW installed in Q3 2019.

