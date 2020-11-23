India added 438 MW of solar capacity in Q3 2020

The new solar capacity added during the three months ending September includes 283 MW from large-scale installations and 155 MW rooftop.

Image:
Pexels, pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

India added 438 MW of solar capacity in the third quarter (July-Sept) of 2020, which is a 114% increase compared to 205 MW installed in the previous quarter, according to a Mercom India Research report.

With this, solar installations in the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of 2020 totaled 1.73 GW, a 68% decline compared to the 5.48 GW added in the same period of 2019. Cumulative installed solar capacity stood at approximately 37.4 GW at the end of Q3 2020.

Year-on-year, Q3 2020 solar installations were down by 80% compared to 2,177 MW added in Q3 2019.

Popular content

Large-scale installations totaled 283 MW compared to 120 MW in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, large-scale installation levels decreased by 85% compared to 1,932 MW installed in Q3 2019.

To keep reading, please visit our Indian website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.