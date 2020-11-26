India secures record-low solar tariff of $0.027/kWh

From pv magazine India
A recent 1.07 GW solar auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has attracted a historic low tariff of INR 2 ($0.027)/kWh from Saudi Arab’s Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co. and Singapore-based Sembcorp’s Indian unit, Green Infra Wind Energy.
The price is 15% lower than the INR 2.36/kWh bid submitted by Spanish developer Solarpack in a previous 2 GW auction, which set an Indian record at the time.
Popular content
NTPC was the only successful Indian bidder in the latest procurement exercise. Green Infra Wind Energy secured 400 MW and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co. took 200 MW, for INR 2/kWh each.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.