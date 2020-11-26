5 MW/7.5 MWh Li-ion battery to provide network services in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Spanish companies are popping up all over Australia’s renewables industry, following the recent arrival of STI Norland, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, X-Elio, Iberdrola, Elecnor, and now E22.

E22 specializes in the production, supply and installation of energy storage systems (ESS). It is now in the process of installing a 5 MW/7.5 MWh lithium ion battery in Longwarry, Victoria. The battery will provide AusNet with much-needed network services, as grid congestion will only get worse in the peak summer period. AusNet and E22 have a five-year deal, and the battery is set for completion in early 2021.

AusNet requested expressions of interest (EOIs) for a non-network solution in the West Gippsland region in early 2020. It set out its requirements for “a non-network solution to provide up to 3 MW of evening peak summer network support, typically 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from December to March, and up to 2 MW overnight hot water peak network support – typically 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. year-round.”

AusNet said behind-the-meter solar PV and battery storage is one of the most sought after EOIs. It added that “a minimum of 6 MWh dispatch capacity is required, with 120 MWh annual dispatch allowance. The solution must be dispatchable upon command,” and the “provider will own, operate and maintain the proposed system.”

E22’s general manager, Jaime Vega, said the entry into the Australian market has been a challenging process.

“We are active in more and more markets, generating opportunities and trust among potential customers,” said Vega. “Despite the current situation, 2020 is a good year for us and we are working to make 2021 even better.”

E22 is conscious of the fact that Australia is one of the leading energy storage markets in the world. The Clean Energy Regulator recently said that rooftop solar will double over the next four years, which means that the energy storage market is poised to skyrocket, too.