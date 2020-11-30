Indian state plans 880 MW solar park

From pv magazine India
The government of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is working on setting up an 880 MW solar project in the town of Kaza, in Lahaul and Spiti district. State-owned Satluz Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) will develop the massive installation.
Jai Ram Thakur, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, said that the state government had identified 6 GW of renewable energy potential in the state.
“Power projects have been allocated for execution to SJVNL, NTPC and NHPC on Chenab river basin,” he said. “In addition to this, an 880 MW mega solar park has been allocated to SJVNL in Spiti area for development.”
