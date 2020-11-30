Germany deployed 421 MW of PV in October

From pv magazine Germany

Germany registered new PV systems totaling 421 MW in October, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 387.6 MW in September and 377 MW in October 2019.

So far this year, 3.92 GW of new PV systems have been registered by the Bundesnetzagentur, with cumulative installed PV capacity reaching 52.7 GW at the end of October. In the same period of 2019, new additions had totaled 3.34 GW.

The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations not exceeding 750 kW in size, which last month achieved a newly-installed PV capacity of 344 MW. Of this capacity, around 320 MW comes from rooftop PV arrays while the remaining share is represented by small-sized solar parks.

As a result of this strong development, the FITs for PV systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW will drop under the €0.10/kWh threshold for the first time, with all tariffs dropping by 1.8% during the period from November to January. Depending on the size of the system, they will range from €0.0832 to €0.0651/kWh.