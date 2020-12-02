Ikea extends PV offer to Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Swedish furniture giant Ikea will begin selling solar modules online in Spain from January.

“We want clean energy to be available to the majority of people,” the company said in a statement. “We know we have to make an affordable offer and combine it with an attractive financial offer.” Ikea added, its Solstrale PV panel offer is appropriate for self-consumption arrays.

The offer of the Swedish giant is currently available in France, Australia, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.K. In these countries, Ikea has been working with local installers to enable the sale of complete, turnkey, home solar rooftop systems.



The furniture brand hopes to be selling its Solstrale panels in 30 markets by 2025.