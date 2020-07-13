Ikea extends PV offer to France

From pv magazine France.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea will begin selling solar modules online in France from the autumn.

The company’s solar partner in the nation will be French renewables business Voltalia, which acquired compatriot residential solar installer Helexia last year.

Ikea said its Solstrale PV panel offer is appropriate for net-metered solar rooftops and self-consumption arrays.

The Solstråle service is already offered in eight other countries where Ikea has signed a partnership agreement with local installers to enable the sale of complete, turnkey home solar rooftop systems. The furniture brand hopes to be selling its Solstrale panels in 30 markets by 2025.

The offer is currently available in Germany, Italy, Belgium, the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Ikea’s Signe Antvorskov Krag, global development leader for the home solar business, has discussed the company’s PV business model with pv magazine.

The business claims to have invested $2.8 billion in green energy last year and says it has installed a million solar panels at 370 stores and warehouses.