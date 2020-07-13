Ikea extends PV offer to France

From pv magazine France.
Swedish furniture giant Ikea will begin selling solar modules online in France from the autumn.
The company’s solar partner in the nation will be French renewables business Voltalia, which acquired compatriot residential solar installer Helexia last year.
Ikea said its Solstrale PV panel offer is appropriate for net-metered solar rooftops and self-consumption arrays.
The Solstråle service is already offered in eight other countries where Ikea has signed a partnership agreement with local installers to enable the sale of complete, turnkey home solar rooftop systems. The furniture brand hopes to be selling its Solstrale panels in 30 markets by 2025.
The offer is currently available in Germany, Italy, Belgium, the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Ikea’s Signe Antvorskov Krag, global development leader for the home solar business, has discussed the company’s PV business model with pv magazine.
The business claims to have invested $2.8 billion in green energy last year and says it has installed a million solar panels at 370 stores and warehouses.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.