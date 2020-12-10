Solar power providing heat for Indo-Tibetan border outposts

From pv magazine India
India has set up solar-powered outposts for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at a location near the Indian-Chinese border, at an altitude of 18,000 feet (5,485 meters). With solar panels covering the rooftops, these outposts now have uninterrupted electricity and heating.
The outposts use PV modules made by Indian manufacturer MicroSun Solar Tech. The company was able to successfully transport and install the panels in spite of the challenges posed by the region's challenging terrain.
The Indian-Chinese border runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, high up in the Himalayas. The area, which is known for its pristine beauty, is marked by far-flung, sparsely populated villages.
