Sweden continues rooftop PV rebate scheme for businesses, municipalities

The Swedish government has decided to continue the solar rebate scheme for rooftop PV, which was set to expire at the end of this year.

Instead, it has allocated another SEK 260 million ($31.2 million) to the scheme for 2021. However, only municipalities and businesses will be allowed to participate. Homeowners will be excluded, but they will still have access to unspecified tax breaks.

The government will reduce the rebates on the cost of buying and installing PV systems from 20% of total costs to just 10%. Interested companies and public entities can begin the application process on Jan. 15, 2o21. They will have until Sept. 30, 2021, to secure the subsidies.

Popular content

The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) has devoted around SEK 4.5 billion to the solar rebate program for the 2009-21 period. The agency said in June that Sweden’s operational PV capacity increased from 411 MW at the end of 2018 to 698 MW at the end of 2019. In March, it revealed that solar generation will likely surge in the 2018-22 period, in line with an anticipated rise in wind power output.