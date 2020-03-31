Sweden deployed 287 MW of solar last year

Sweden’s operational PV capacity increased from 411 MW at the end of 2018 to 698 MW a year later, according to statistics released by Swedish energy agency the Energimyndigheten.
The figures showed 2019 was the country’s best for solar deployment, with 287 MW of generation capacity added to the grid. The nation had added 180 MW in 2018 after connecting 91 MW, 13 MW, 37.6 MW and 36.2 MW, respectively, in the previous four years.
Sweden now boasts around 44,000 PV arrays, with around 19,000 added last year. The vast majority of the nation’s PV installations are no bigger than 20 kW, with projects with a capacity of more than 1 MW relatively uncommon, the agency said without providing a breakdown.
In September, the Swedish government raised the budget for this year’s residential and commercial solar rebate program from SEK736 million ($73 million) to SEK1.2 billion. With solar modules continuing to fall in price and the original 2019 rebate budget of SEK915 million bolstered, 2020 could prove another record year for solar in Sweden, provided the nation’s relative impregnability to Covid-19 continues.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.