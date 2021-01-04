Morocco moves forward with 400 MW PV tender

Solar projects will be constructed at eight sites under the Noor PV II project.

From pv magazine France

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched the second phase of the 400 MW PV tender it launched in January 2020.

The agency said it will now work closely with the pre-qualified bidders and will ensure their projects will be located at sites with suitable grid connection and infrastructure. The site selection takes into account a series of criteria including suitability for solar PV technology, accessibility, topography and environmental and social acceptability as well as the absence of competition with other economic activities.

These sites are located near Sidi Bennour, Kelaa Sraghna, Taroudant, Bejaad, El Hajeb and Ain Beni Mathar. The selected projects will be part of the first phase of the Noor PV II project, under which several PV arrays will be built across eight different locations.



Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of generation capacity under the Noor Solar Plan. The country's energy strategy, launched in 2009, aims to increase the share of renewable energies in its electricity production capacity to 42% by 2020, and to 52% by 2030.