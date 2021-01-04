Morocco moves forward with 400 MW PV tender

From pv magazine France
The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched the second phase of the 400 MW PV tender it launched in January 2020.
The agency said it will now work closely with the pre-qualified bidders and will ensure their projects will be located at sites with suitable grid connection and infrastructure. The site selection takes into account a series of criteria including suitability for solar PV technology, accessibility, topography and environmental and social acceptability as well as the absence of competition with other economic activities.
Popular content
These sites are located near Sidi Bennour, Kelaa Sraghna, Taroudant, Bejaad, El Hajeb and Ain Beni Mathar. The selected projects will be part of the first phase of the Noor PV II project, under which several PV arrays will be built across eight different locations.
Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of generation capacity under the Noor Solar Plan. The country's energy strategy, launched in 2009, aims to increase the share of renewable energies in its electricity production capacity to 42% by 2020, and to 52% by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.