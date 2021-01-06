JinkoSolar claims 24.9% efficiency for n-type monocrystalline cell

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved 24.9% conversion efficiency for a large-area, n-type, TOPCon, monocrystalline-silicon cell.
The result, which was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH), in Germany, improves on the company's previous record of 24.79%, achieved in July. “The record-breaking monocrystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a high quality, low defect CZ mono-Si substrate,” the company said in a statement. “Advanced diffusion with highly activated dopant, high-quality surface passivation, JinkoSolar highly conductive passivating contact technologies, and a series of innovative technologies and material upgrade[s] were integrated into the cell process,” the module maker said in a statement.
In January 2020, when the cell had, still, an efficiency of 24.2%, Jinko said its cell was based on its HOT design and featured tunnel-oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) technology. The cell features a 267.72cm2 monocrystalline silicon substrate grown using the Czochralski method.
More details on the cell technology were not disclosed and the company did not say when it could be applied to commercial production.
