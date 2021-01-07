Eon enters UK rooftop PV business

From pv magazine Germany.

Eon announced, on Wednesday, it agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Eco2solar, a British provider of rooftop photovoltaic solutions.



The company, which works with many major building developers in the U.K., was founded in 2008 and has already installed more than 20,000 PV systems on different kinds of buildings including schools, hospitals, universities and distribution centers. In addition, the company offers battery storage and charging stations for electric vehicles for building developers that are active in social housing and the commercial sector. The cooperation with Eon is expected to sustain Eco2solar's further growth in the UK market.

“Eco2solar will continue to operate independently and our focus will remain the same: installing solar systems, battery storage and other smart technologies for the new construction market across the U.K.,” said Paul Hutchens, CEO of Eco2solar.

Eon said that Great Britain is an interesting future market, especially since the country has set itself ambitious zero emissions targets. “The houses we live in now and the houses we will build in the future are key to achieving these goals,” said Michael Lewis, Eon's U.K. director. After all, the housing sector is the second largest cause of CO 2 emissions in Great Britain.

Eco2solar claims to be well equipped to support building owners with their sustainability goals. “They are a great fit with what we are trying to achieve for our millions of customers across Eon; making energy smart, personalized and sustainable in their homes, businesses and across entire communities,” said Lewis.