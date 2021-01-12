JinkoSolar announces 23.01% efficiency for n-type monocrystalline panel

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved 23.1% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline solar PV module based on its TOPCon mono cell technology, for which a record efficiency of 24.9% was announced last week.
The result has been confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland and beats the company's previous record of 22.39% set in January 2020.
“JinkoSolar accomplished this outstanding achievement thanks to its industry-leading vertical integration technology, which integrates the company’s N-type TOPCon high-efficiency cell technology and high-energy-density module design with advanced module welding and packaging technology to increase module optical gain and to reduce module internal resistance loss as well as to increase the proportion of cell area in the module,” the solar module manufacturer said in a statement.
Popular content
In January 2020, Jinko said it was able to improve the panel performance by applying a new anti-reflection coating and advanced metallization technologies. New Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology was also incorporated into the cell design, which eliminates any inter-cell gap.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.