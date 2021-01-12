JinkoSolar announces 23.01% efficiency for n-type monocrystalline panel

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved 23.1% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline solar PV module based on its TOPCon mono cell technology, for which a record efficiency of 24.9% was announced last week.

The result has been confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland and beats the company's previous record of 22.39% set in January 2020.

“JinkoSolar accomplished this outstanding achievement thanks to its industry-leading vertical integration technology, which integrates the company’s N-type TOPCon high-efficiency cell technology and high-energy-density module design with advanced module welding and packaging technology to increase module optical gain and to reduce module internal resistance loss as well as to increase the proportion of cell area in the module,” the solar module manufacturer said in a statement.

In January 2020, Jinko said it was able to improve the panel performance by applying a new anti-reflection coating and advanced metallization technologies. New Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology was also incorporated into the cell design, which eliminates any inter-cell gap.