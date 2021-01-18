The case for floating PV on hydroelectric facilities

A study has analyzed the technical and financial feasibility of floating solar at hydro power plants. The report concludes floating PV reduces evaporation from hydropower reservoirs and the water saved can be used to generate more electricity.

The study recommends pontoon-based floating solar for Indian reservoirs.

Image: tuproyecto/Pixabay

A report has concluded combining floating solar with hydroelectric power plants increases power generation from the latter by reducing evaporation. 

The Investigation on floating photovoltaic covering system in rural Indian reservoir to minimize evaporation loss paper, by R Nagavinothini of Italy’s University of Naples and independent researcher R Nagananthini, set out to estimate the power generation gains and water saving potential of floating solar on reservoirs. The study then went on to consider the further generation gains available from the associated hydropower facilities.

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

