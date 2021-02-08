Total buys 2.2 GW PV project pipeline

From pv magazine USA
French energy giant Total has acquired a 2.2 GW solar development pipeline, including 600 MW of battery storage assets – all in Texas.
It acquired the project pipeline from developer SunChase Power and private energy investment firm MAP RE/ES. The portfolio consists of four planned large-scale solar projects, each with co-located battery energy storage systems, in industrial areas close to Houston that have high demand for electricity.
The acquisition comes less than a month after Total announced a joint venture with 174 Power Global, a unit of Hanwha Group, to develop 1.6 GW of solar and storage across the country.
The most recent acquisition means that Total is now developing close to 4 GW of renewable power capacity in the United States. This will contribute to its objective to reach close to 35 GW of renewable generation capacity throughout the world by 2025, said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO. The oil and gas major had close to 7 GW of renewable generation capacity worldwide at the end of 2020.
Popular content
Construction of the first two projects is expected to start later this year. All of the projects are set to go online between 2023 and 2024. The remuneration paid by Total to SunChase and MAP RE/ES will be staged as the projects advance.
Total also said it will commit to a 1 GW corporate power purchase agreement sourced from this solar+storage portfolio to cover all electricity consumption at its industrial sites in the United States, including its Port Arthur refining and petrochemicals platform and La Porte and Carville petrochemical sites.
Pouyanné called the PPA “concrete proof” of the company’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He said that Total looks forward to “taking advantage of the many growth opportunities in the U.S. market to address the challenges of the energy transition.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.