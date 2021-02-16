First Solar sells 900 MW of PV in US market

From pv magazine USA
Longroad Energy Holdings has announced plans to acquire the Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 solar projects in Arizona from First Solar.
The deal includes the 200 MW Sun Streams 2 solar plant, which is under construction and set to go into service in June. The other two projects, which represent a combined 700 MW of capacity, have yet to break ground. They could be developed to include up to 2 GWh of energy storage capacity.
First Solar will provide its Series 6 modules for the facilities. Around 700 MW represent new bookings for the manufacturer.
McCarthy Building is constructing Sun Streams 2. Its energy production will be sold under a long-term contract with an unnamed buyer.
Popular content
Sun Streams 4 and 5 have target in-service dates of 2022 and 2024, respectively. Sun Streams 4 will have a capacity of 200 MW, while Sun Streams 5 will have 500 MW of capacity.
The Sun Streams complex offers access to the California Independent System Operator grid, as well as southwestern U.S. markets. It is located west of Phoenix and close to the Palo Verde nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear generating station in the United States.
In January, First Solar said it would sell a 10 GW utility-scale solar project platform to Leeward Renewable Energy Development. The $261 million transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Leeward Renewable Energy Development is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, which is an investment unit of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest benefit pension plans.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.