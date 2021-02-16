First Solar sells 900 MW of PV in US market

From pv magazine USA

Longroad Energy Holdings has announced plans to acquire the Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 solar projects in Arizona from First Solar.

The deal includes the 200 MW Sun Streams 2 solar plant, which is under construction and set to go into service in June. The other two projects, which represent a combined 700 MW of capacity, have yet to break ground. They could be developed to include up to 2 GWh of energy storage capacity.

First Solar will provide its Series 6 modules for the facilities. Around 700 MW represent new bookings for the manufacturer.

McCarthy Building is constructing Sun Streams 2. Its energy production will be sold under a long-term contract with an unnamed buyer.

Sun Streams 4 and 5 have target in-service dates of 2022 and 2024, respectively. Sun Streams 4 will have a capacity of 200 MW, while Sun Streams 5 will have 500 MW of capacity.

The Sun Streams complex offers access to the California Independent System Operator grid, as well as southwestern U.S. markets. It is located west of Phoenix and close to the Palo Verde nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear generating station in the United States.

In January, First Solar said it would sell a 10 GW utility-scale solar project platform to Leeward Renewable Energy Development. The $261 million transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Leeward Renewable Energy Development is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, which is an investment unit of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest benefit pension plans.