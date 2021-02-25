Analyst anticipates India rebound after poorest solar figures for five years

India added 3,239 MW of solar capacity last year for a 56% decline from the 7,346 MW installed in 2019, according to Mercom India’s 2020 Q4 and Annual India Solar Market Update.

The analyst's report added, the 2,520 MW of large scale solar projects added last year accounted for 78% of installations. Some 719 MW of solar rooftop generation capacity made up the balance.

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.

