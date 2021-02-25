Analyst anticipates India rebound after poorest solar figures for five years

India added 3,239 MW of solar capacity last year for a 56% decline from the 7,346 MW installed in 2019, according to Mercom India’s 2020 Q4 and Annual India Solar Market Update.
The analyst's report added, the 2,520 MW of large scale solar projects added last year accounted for 78% of installations. Some 719 MW of solar rooftop generation capacity made up the balance.
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.