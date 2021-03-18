Romania’s first module factory

Spanish PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly will provide Romania-based Karpat Solar with a 100 MW solar module production line that the company will use to set up a factory in Transylvania, in the central part of Romania.
Mondragon said the line will be the first of a series at the factory, where Karpat Solar is planning to begin manufacturing activity before the summer. “This will allow us to tackle the Romanian market in autumn 2021, in this first phase,” said the manufacturer's CEO, Csomor Karoly.
Modules produced at the facility should initially be sold in the domestic market, and in the European Union at a later stage. More details on the module technology used for production were not provided.
Popular content
According to Igor Herrarte, international sales manager of Mondragon Assembly, the Romanian factory is part of a new wave of module manufacturing projects in Europe. “They will be projects of different natures, both in size and in the manufactured product,” he stated. “We also foresee a technological diversification as, in addition to the standard modules, we are going to see that companies launch modules for HJT (heterojunction), BIPV (building-integrated photovoltaics) technology, and other niche products suited to European demand.”
Indeed, the Swiss company Meyer Burger Technology recently stated that it is on track to successfully complete its transformation from a supplier of photovoltaic production equipment into a manufacturer of modules and cells. Furthermore, Norway's, Chinese-owned REC announced in late 2020 that it will build a 4GW HJT module factory in France, with work being expected to begin in June 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.