Denmark introduces incentive for green heating

The Danish Energy Agency has announced that Denmark‘s gas grid operator, Evida, will not charge homeowners and private citizens for the costs of disconnecting from the gas network if they decide to replace their gas boiler with one powered by renewable energy.
The technology-neutral scheme will be implemented over the period 2021-2026 and the fee exemption will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The applicants are also entitled to request additional funds for the installation of a heat pump or leasing of a heating system if they cannot afford the upfront costs for buying one. Furthermore, funds will be awarded if individual oil and gas boilers are converted to district heating.
The use of heat pumps and more flexible heating systems coupled to wind and power generation may be particularly beneficial for countries with serious grid congestion issues, according to a recent report from Dutch electricity transmission system operator (TSO) Tennet. The company's experts analyzed how the use of heat pumps and smarter heat networks may contribute to the creation of more flexible electricity demand, which would, in turn, have the twofold advantage of reducing fossil fuel consumption and not wasting surplus renewable energy generation during peak hours.
Popular content
Power-to-heat technologies, on the other hand, could also help increase renewables deployment in countries with limited grid capacities and in isolated, coal-based energy systems, according to researchers from Kosovo’s University of Pristina, the Naval Architecture University of Zagreb and Denmark’s Aalborg University.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.