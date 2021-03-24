Axpo expands large scale storage business

From left, Michel Maiorano (Axpo), Christian Capaul (Rhiienergie) and Stefan Moser (Rhiienergie) in front of the new large storage facility in Domat/Ems.

From pv magazine Germany

Swiss energy provider Axpo is not only installing innovative photovoltaic power plants in the Alps, but is also expanding its large scale storage business.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will take over the operation of a new 1.25 MW storage facility owned by German power provider Rhiienenergie AG in the canton of Graubünden.

The storage facility will be commissioned on Friday, a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. Axpo wants to use the storage facility to generate primary and secondary balancing energy to stabilize the Swiss power grid. “With the increased expansion of renewable energies and the associated increasing volatility, it is important to stabilize the grids and ensure the security of supply, and this service is, of course, remunerated accordingly,” added the spokesperson.

Popular content

Axpo has gained a great deal of experience in managing hydropower plants as energy storage and this is expected to be transferred to battery storage. It is also not the first large scale storage system that the energy company has operated. A battery storage system with a capacity of 2 MW had already been installed in Rapperswil-Jona, in the canton of St Gallen, in 2019.

At the end of last year, Axpo announced the construction of a 6.25 MW storage facility in Rathausen/Lucerne. In addition, the largest indoor battery storage facility in the country was put into operation in Arbon in February.

Since 2020, Axpo has also taken over the operation of a 30 MW storage facility in Yllikkälä, Finland. Overall, the company now operates almost 100 MW of battery storage across Europe.