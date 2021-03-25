India’s cumulative PV capacity hits 39.1 GW

From pv magazine India

India had installed 39.1 GW of cumulative grid-connected solar capacity by the end of February, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Power.

The state of Karnataka leads with 7.4 GW of installed solar capacity, followed by Rajasthan with 5.5 GW and Tamil Nadu with 4.4 GW.

By the end of February, the nation had also cumulatively installed 79.48 million solar lamps and lanterns, 1.7 million solar home lighting systems, 830,373 solar street lights, 281,368 solar pumps, and 216 MWp of solar power plants/packs.

