Chinese PV Industry Brief: More module and glass capacity

Chinese module maker Risen Energy yesterday announced it will invest around RMB2.4 billion ($375 million) in a plan to increase its annual cell and module production capacity in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, by 4 GW and 6 GW, respectively. The solar cells produced will be used for the in-house production of PV panels. The production equipment will be deployed in a new, 300,000m2 factory.
Flat Glass Group is planning to invest RMB5.8 billion in a massive expansion plan that envisages the setting up of six more production lines that will have each a capacity of 1,200 tons/day. The facilities will be installed in two factories. Two lines will be located in Flat Glass' Jiaxing factory, in Zhejiang province, for around RMB2 billion. The other four will be deployed in Chuzhou City, Anhui province, for RMB3.8 billion. The new capacity is expected to meet demand for PV modules with large wafers, and bifacial modules. Flat Glass currently has a solar glass production capacity of 8,600 tons/day.
Panel manufacturer JA Solar has published its 2020 results. Shipments reached 15.88 GW and revenue came in at RMB25.8 billion ($4.03 billion) for a year-on-year increase of 22.17%. Net profit rose 20.34% to RMB1.5 billion and at the end of 2020, the manufacturer had a module production capacity of 23 GW. Wafer and cell capacity stood at 18.4 GW for each. Those figures are expected to grow to 40 GW and 32 GW, respectively, this year.
