JA Solar unveils 415 W solar module with 21.3% efficiency

Chinese solar panel manufacturer JA Solar has launched a new half-cut panel for residential and commercial PV projects.

The DeepBlue 3.0 Light measures 1,722 x 1,1134x 30mm, weighs 31.5kg, and features 108 monocrystalline cells. It is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by the company of 390-415 W and reported efficiencies of 20.0-21.3%.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 36.85 to 37.45 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.61 and 14.021 A. The new product can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius and its operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius.

The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V and its junction box has an IP 68 rating. The manufacturer offers a 12-year product warranty and a 25-year power output guarantee.

JA Solar said that the DeepBlue 3.0 Light modules, due to their relatively low voltage value, enable the deployment of larger PV systems based on a single series string of panels compared to other rooftop modules, which would result in a reduction of balance-of-system (BoS) costs. “For example, on a 13mx5m pitched roof with a 30° angle, the DeepBlue 3.0 Light modules have the largest installation capacity and the highest capacity-to-load ratio compared to other 400W modules applied in distributed PV projects, increasing clients’ revenue by around 5%-10%,” the company stated.

“The module has successfully passed certification testing conducted by TÜV SÜD to the standards for IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certification,” JA Solar said, adding that the new product, like other panels of the DeepBlue 3.0 series, is manufactured with its PERC high-efficiency cell technology Percium+ and gallium-doped silicon wafers.