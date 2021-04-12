Chilean startup using PV to produce potable water from humidity

From pv magazine LatAm
Chilean startup Lader Energy has commissioned the first solar project that is able to produce 10 thousand liters of water per month from the humidity in the air.
The system in San Fernando, Chile, is based on hydropanels, which combine solar PV energy with solar thermal energy. The hydropanels can capture the humidity from the air and, following a condensation process, produce water.
“In 2019, we took the first three hydropanels to Chile to test and validate the technology,” Andres Vasquez, the director of business development at Lader Energy, told pv magazine. “After a year it gave us incredible results and that is how the idea of bringing this to a business model that is scalable.”
In the construction of the first plant, they have invested $250,000. According to the company, around 10,000 liters of 100% renewable water can be produced per month.
US manufacturer Zero Mass Water by Source is supplying the module technology.
Popular content
“Within the same panel it is mineralized with calcium and magnesium,” Vásquez said. “To this technology, we add a system of various water filtration and recirculation processes that are fed by a solar installation.”
He said the process ensures that a high quality water is produced, thanks to an ultraviolet light disinfection system and an activated carbon filter with coconut fibers.
Lader Energy's first plant features 62 hydropanels, with a production capacity of 10,000 liters per month. That equals production of 33,000 containers per month in this first phase.
“The water will be sold in retail, boutique shops, mini-markets, restaurants, different marketplaces and, of course, on our own website,” Vazquez said, noting that the price will be in the CLP 800 ($1.13) range.
The company now plans to expand the first plant and aims to triple production this year. It also hopes to install another plant in Colombia, near Medellín. “By 2022 the goal is to build two more plants in Chile, a second in Colombia and open in Peru,” Vázquez said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.