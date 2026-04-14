Rhoss unveils propane air-to-water heat pump for residential, small commercial applications

Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has expanded its residential heat pump portfolio with the launch of the Electa-PI series, a compact line of reversible air-to-water heat pumps using propane (R290) as its refrigerant.

The new range is designed for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW) production in residential and light commercial applications. “The new range also stands out for its total black design, combining design and functionality and includes 7 models from 4 to 16 kW, ideal for new installations and refurbishment projects, especially where replacement of traditional heating systems such as boilers is required,” the company said in a statement.

The system reportedly delivers up to 15.5 kW of heating capacity and up to 14 kW of cooling capacity, achieving a seasonal space heating efficiency of up to seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 5.18 at 35 C. It is also capable of delivering water temperatures up to 80 C.

The smallest model of the series has a size of 1,210 mm × 880 mm × 450 mm and a weight of 198 kg, while the largest system has dimensions of 940 mm × 1,615 mm × 460 mm and weighs 267 kg.

All models in the range are equipped with a DC inverter rotary compressor, an electronically commutated (EC) brushless fan motor, and an EC circulator pump, complemented by an integrated deaerator and safety valve system, as well as a factory-installed pump module that includes a 5-liter expansion tank and water filter. This system architecture is designed to simplify installation while enhancing seasonal efficiency through the continuous modulation of both the compressor and pump operation, according to the manufacturer.

The heat pump also relies on a microprocessor-based control system, which can be operated via a remote touchscreen panel or a smartphone app available for both iOS and Android. The system enables integrated management of heating and domestic hot water production, including control of a 3-way valve, solar thermal integration, anti-legionella scheduling, rapid DHW heating, and multi-zone operation with mixing valve management.

Moreover, the new product offers flexible programming options such as weekly and daily schedules, holiday and antifreeze modes, energy consumption monitoring, and functions for power limitation as well as smart grid and photovoltaic system integration. For building automation, the system additionally supports Modbus RTU (RS485) communication.

For larger installations, Electa-PI also supports master-slave operation of up to six units, enabling load balancing between units, improves system redundancy, and increases overall capacity without the need for a single oversized unit. “The system is suitable for replacing high-temperature heat generators,” the company said.