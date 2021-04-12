India closing in on 7 GW of rooftop solar

From pv magazine India

India’s cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity stood at 6.79 GW as of Dec. 31, 2020, with 1.35 GW added in the last calendar year, according to the latest figures from Bridge To India.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) sector has been the biggest adopter of rooftop solar, accounting for 71% (4.84 GW) of the cumulative installed national total. Residential rooftops account for 1.1 GW, with public sector installations coming in at 843 MW.

The capex model – under which consumers finance and own their systems, with EPC companies handling the installations – accounted for 72% (4.9 GW) of the cumulative total. Around 1.89 GW of all rooftop PV projects in India are arrays that are owned, installed and operated by third-party companies on the premises of electricity consumers.

Maharashtra is India’s rooftop solar capital, with 958 MW of capacity. C&I systems account for 872 MW of the statewide total, on top of 86 MW of public-sector PV arrays. The state of Rajasthan ranks second, with 556 MW of rooftop capacity, followed by Tamil Nadu with 537 MW.

