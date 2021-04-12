India closing in on 7 GW of rooftop solar

From pv magazine India
India’s cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity stood at 6.79 GW as of Dec. 31, 2020, with 1.35 GW added in the last calendar year, according to the latest figures from Bridge To India.
The commercial and industrial (C&I) sector has been the biggest adopter of rooftop solar, accounting for 71% (4.84 GW) of the cumulative installed national total. Residential rooftops account for 1.1 GW, with public sector installations coming in at 843 MW.
The capex model – under which consumers finance and own their systems, with EPC companies handling the installations – accounted for 72% (4.9 GW) of the cumulative total. Around 1.89 GW of all rooftop PV projects in India are arrays that are owned, installed and operated by third-party companies on the premises of electricity consumers.
Popular content
Maharashtra is India’s rooftop solar capital, with 958 MW of capacity. C&I systems account for 872 MW of the statewide total, on top of 86 MW of public-sector PV arrays. The state of Rajasthan ranks second, with 556 MW of rooftop capacity, followed by Tamil Nadu with 537 MW.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.