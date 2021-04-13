Larsen & Toubro secures 1.5 GW solar EPC order in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a deal to work on the 1.5 GW Sudair solar PV project in Saudi Arabia. The renewables unit of L&T’s power transmission business signed the EPC contract with a consortium led by ACWA Power and a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

This project is now the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia to have a signed power purchase agreement in place. It will also be one of the biggest solar arrays in the world upon completion.

The project in Riyadh province is being built on a 30.8-square kilometer plot of land. It will include single-axis trackers and inverters. It was awarded to PIF and its partner, ACWA Power, under Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

L&T has been building efficient power transmission and distribution networks with modern substations and transmission lines in the region for more than two decades. It has commissioned more than 2.1 GW of utility-scale solar projects and is already operating and maintaining a number of installations. It has a diversified renewables portfolio featuring 32 MW of floating solar capacity, 135 MWh of energy storage capacity, 500 microgrids, and 14,000 solar water pump installations. It is also working on green hydrogen, carbon capture, and storage projects.