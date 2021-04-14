Meyer Burger wants to ship first HJT modules in July

From pv magazine Germany.

Swiss heterojunction module manufacturer Meyer Burger is currently working to set up production in Germany.

In the future, the Swiss company wants to manufacture its heterojunction solar cells in Bitterfeld, in Saxony-Anhalt, and its modules in Freiberg, Saxony.

The first product launch in Switzerland is planned for April 27. For this purpose, a first official sales partnership has now been concluded with the largest Swiss photovoltaic dealer, Solarmarkt. From the end of April, installers from Switzerland will be able to order the heterojunction Smartwire solar modules from Meyer Burger.

Popular content

From July, delivery of the modules is expected to begin with “the first significant volumes.” The production capacities in the factories in Germany will initially be 400 megawatts per year but will be expanded. “We see a very positive market development in Switzerland and believe that we will gain significant market shares with our product,” said Moritz Borgmann, managing director of Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH. Meyer Burger intends to announce further sales partners for its modules in other European target markets, as well as the USA, in the coming weeks.

According to the company, it has worked for around 12 years to bring its solar modules from the laboratory to mass production. By combining heterojunction and smartwire technology, these panels should have around 20% higher energy yield on the same area as today's standard modules. “The solar modules from the new premium brand, Meyer Burger, fill a clear gap in the Swiss market and have great potential,” said Rafael Stadelmann, managing director of Solarmarkt, on the occasion of the sales partnership.