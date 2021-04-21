Winaico launches full black module with output of 370 MW

Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico) has unveiled a new full black solar panel for residential and commercial applications.
The WST-MGL Gemini series is available in two versions with wattages ranging from 365 W to 370 W and power efficiencies between 19.67% and 19.94%.
The panel is made with 120 monocrystalline half-cut cells, measures 1,767×1,050x35mm, and weighs 20.6kg. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.52 V and 40.80 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 111.31 A to 11.39 A. The maximum system voltage for the new product is 1,000 V.
The panel can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. It features an IP68 enclosure rating, an MC4-compatible connector, 3.2mm tempered glass, and a black anodized aluminum frame.
The module comes with a 25-year power output guarantee and is said to be able to operate at 85.28% of its original performance after 25 years. “The Gemini module series already existed with smaller dimensions,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “New is the full black version of the module and that we changed the module dimensions.”
The new product is being produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.
