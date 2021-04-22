SunPower builds two brownfield solar projects in the US

From pv magazine USA

SunPower said it will work with Baltimore County to build two brownfield solar projects on the sites of former landfills.

The projects will generate 30 MW of clean energy, equivalent to the power used by one-third of the county’s municipal buildings, including government facilities. The installations will be located on the closed Hernwood and Parkton landfills, and will be the first large-scale solar energy projects in the county.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the two will enter service by 2023.

Under power purchase agreements (PPAs), the county will pay no upfront costs; SunPower and its financiers will cover the cost of developing and constructing the arrays. Over the 25-year PPA timeline, Baltimore County will pay a flat, fixed rate per kilowatt-hour. Through Maryland’s aggregate net metering rule, Baltimore Gas & Electric will credit the solar generated at the landfills against electric loads at other county buildings.

The two installations will provide a big first step towards helping the county reach its sustainability goals, which were announced April 21. County Executive Johnny Olszewski signed an Executive Order setting a goal to complete future renewable energy projects to meet 100% of Baltimore County’s electricity demand by 2026 and 125% by 2030.

In 2016, the prior administration announced a goal to generate or displace at least 20% of the county’s electric demand from renewable energy sources by 2022. With the announcement of the two landfill projects, that goal is expected to be achieved.