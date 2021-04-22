SunPower builds two brownfield solar projects in the US

From pv magazine USA
SunPower said it will work with Baltimore County to build two brownfield solar projects on the sites of former landfills.
The projects will generate 30 MW of clean energy, equivalent to the power used by one-third of the county’s municipal buildings, including government facilities. The installations will be located on the closed Hernwood and Parkton landfills, and will be the first large-scale solar energy projects in the county.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the two will enter service by 2023.
Under power purchase agreements (PPAs), the county will pay no upfront costs; SunPower and its financiers will cover the cost of developing and constructing the arrays. Over the 25-year PPA timeline, Baltimore County will pay a flat, fixed rate per kilowatt-hour. Through Maryland’s aggregate net metering rule, Baltimore Gas & Electric will credit the solar generated at the landfills against electric loads at other county buildings.
Popular content
The two installations will provide a big first step towards helping the county reach its sustainability goals, which were announced April 21. County Executive Johnny Olszewski signed an Executive Order setting a goal to complete future renewable energy projects to meet 100% of Baltimore County’s electricity demand by 2026 and 125% by 2030.
In 2016, the prior administration announced a goal to generate or displace at least 20% of the county’s electric demand from renewable energy sources by 2022. With the announcement of the two landfill projects, that goal is expected to be achieved.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.