Europe creates map to locate available capacity in power grids

ENTSO-E, the association of European electricity transmission system operators, and the DSO Entity, the body representing European distribution system operators, have launched Capacitypedia, a new pan-European digital platform designed to enhance transparency and improve access to information on the hosting capacity of European electricity grids across both transmission and distribution networks.

The two organizations describe the initiative as one of the most extensive coordination efforts among European electricity operators to date in the area of grid transparency. Capacitypedia acts as a centralised portal that aggregates and structures publicly available data on connection capacity published by transmission system operators (TSOs) and distribution system operators (DSOs) across Europe. The aim is not to replace existing national platforms, but to provide a single access point that enables developers, utilities, investors and industrial users to more easily locate and compare capacity availability across different European markets.

The platform originates from Action 6 of the EU Grid Action Plan, an initiative led by the European Commission to accelerate the development and modernization of electricity networks. This action focuses in particular on improving visibility of available grid capacity for new renewable energy projects, energy storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Capacitypedia includes an interactive, colour-coded pan-European map showing which countries currently provide public information on grid capacity. It currently covers Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Through dedicated country and operator pages, users can access varying levels of technical detail and follow direct links to official information provided by grid operators, ensuring data remains up to date under their responsibility. A central element of the platform is the concept of hosting capacity—the ability of electricity infrastructure to integrate new generation, demand or storage without compromising system stability or quality. Capacitypedia also aims to promote a more standardized interpretation of this concept across Europe, including aspects such as data granularity, the distinction between firm and flexible capacity, and coordination between transmission and distribution networks.