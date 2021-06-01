Construction begins on vertical solar project in the Alps

Switzerland-based energy company Axpo and power provider IWB announced that construction began on the 2.2 MW vertical PV system they have planned for the Muttsee dam in the Swiss Alps, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level.
Axpo said it secured building approval last week and that the first equipment for the project's construction, including a crane, was already brought on-site with the support of a helicopter. The company explained that the dam wall, where the PV system will be deployed, is not accessible for road transport.
“For this purpose, optimal flight times and arrival and departure corridors were established with the local municipality in order to minimize the impact on the environment and the local population,” it said in a statement. “The CO2 footprint resulting from the use of the helicopter will be compensated [for] within a few months, by the plant operation.”
Construction is expected to be finalized within four months.
Popular content
Axpo secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for the project in January.
The energy company expects the plan to deliver around 3.3 million kWh of solar power per year, around half of which will be during the winter half of the year, when electricity tends to be scarce in Switzerland.
A total of around 6,000 solar modules will be installed on an area of 10,000 square meters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.