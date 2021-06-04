Growatt launches new inverter for commercial and utility-scale projects

Chinese inverter maker Growatt unveiled a 1,100 V string inverter solution for commercial and utility-scale solar power plants at the SNEC PV Power Expo currently being held in Shanghai.

Called MAX100~125KTL3-X-LV, the transformer-free device is available in four different versions with nominal power of 100 to 125 kW. Efficiency for all devices is 98.8% and European efficiency for the inverters with 110, 120, and 125 kW of power is 98.5%, while the European rating for the 100 kW inverter is 98.4%.

The new product measures 970x640x345mm and has a weight of 84kg. It features up to 10 independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 180-1000 V.

The inverter can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 4,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -30 to 60 degrees Celsius. The series also features IP66 enclosures.

“The inverter has 10 MPPTs, allowing for different orientations for solar arrays to optimize solar power generation,” the manufacturer stated. “Its maximum string input current reaches 16A, enabling the inverter to work with 500W+ high power modules.”