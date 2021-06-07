Indian manufacturer orders 1.2 GW solar production line

From pv magazine India

Gujarati company Solex Energy has signed a deal for 1.2 GW of solar module production equipment from China’s Jinchen Machinery as it plans to expand output.

The 600 MW first phase of the fab will be commissioned by October, according to the manufacturer. A memorandum of understanding signed with Jinchen stipulates the installation of phase two will begin as soon as the initial production capacity goes into operation.

The production line, which is being installed near Surat, will be fully automated and capable of manufacturing panels based on wafers up to 210mm in size and featuring multi-busbar cells and micro-gap technology.

Solex intends to take a ‘backward integration' approach to expanding its production capacity as it will develop a 1 GW solar cell production facility after the module line is completed.

The company is one of India's oldest PV module manufacturers and has had a production plant at Anand, in Gujarat, since 2007. Solex is listed on the National Stock Exchange.

This copy was amended on 07/06/21 to include the scale of the cell line planned by Solex.