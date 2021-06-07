Indian manufacturer orders 1.2 GW solar production line

From pv magazine India
Gujarati company Solex Energy has signed a deal for 1.2 GW of solar module production equipment from China’s Jinchen Machinery as it plans to expand output.
The 600 MW first phase of the fab will be commissioned by October, according to the manufacturer. A memorandum of understanding signed with Jinchen stipulates the installation of phase two will begin as soon as the initial production capacity goes into operation.
The production line, which is being installed near Surat, will be fully automated and capable of manufacturing panels based on wafers up to 210mm in size and featuring multi-busbar cells and micro-gap technology.
Popular content
Solex intends to take a ‘backward integration' approach to expanding its production capacity as it will develop a 1 GW solar cell production facility after the module line is completed.
The company is one of India's oldest PV module manufacturers and has had a production plant at Anand, in Gujarat, since 2007. Solex is listed on the National Stock Exchange.
This copy was amended on 07/06/21 to include the scale of the cell line planned by Solex.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.