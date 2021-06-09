Polish developer announces €225m green bond plan

Polish solar developer R.Power has launched the initial PLN150 million (€33.6 million) green bond of a planned PLN1 billion €224 million series.
The renewables company today said the five-year bond would be offered on the Warsaw Stock Exchange via Polish lender Mbank, which is owned by partially state-owned German financier Commerzbank.
A press release issued by the solar company – which operates in Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as its domestic market – said the proceeds of the green bond series will be used to buy and develop solar plants in Europe.
Quoted in the company statement, R.Power chief executive and co-founder Przemek Pięta said the business was particularly seeking ‘ready-to-build' PV projects.
Popular content
“As one of the most experienced solar farm developers in Poland, we believe that we have the experience and resources needed to deliver projects across Europe,” said Pięta. “The funds raised will allow us to build our own portfolio of generation assets from both our own development as well as M&A [merger and acquisition] transactions.”
R.Power claims to have a solar development pipeline of more than 4 GWp in Poland.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.