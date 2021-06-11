Maldives launch tender for 40 MW/40 MWh of storage

The Maldives had 15 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020.

The Maldives‘ Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology has launched the pre-qualification phase of a tender for the deployment of two large-scale storage systems with a combined capacity of 40 MW/40 MWh across 22 islands.

One of the two projects, with a planned capacity of 24 MW/24 MWh, is expected to provide power to the following locations: S. Hithadhoo, S. Hulhudhoo-Meedhoo, Gn. Fuvahmulah, GDh. Thinadhoo, HDh. Kulhudhuffushi, B. Eydhafushi and Lh. Hinnavaru.

The second tendered battery, with a capacity of 16 MW/16 MWh, is planned for the locations of L. Atoll Islands, Lh. Naifaru, Dh. Kudahuvadhoo, GA. Villingili and Sh. Funadhoo.

Interested developers will have time until August 26 to pre-qualify for the tender's next stage.

“The Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) installations covered in this tender is supported through a US$23 million concessional loan to the Government of Maldives, allocated from Clean Technology Fund,” the ministry said in a statement.

Popular content

Both projects will be developed under the umbrella of the World Bank's Accelerating Renewable Energy Integration and Sustainable Energy (ARISE) initiative, which is aimed at helping Maldives accelerate its transition to renewable energy sources.

At the end of 2020, the archipelago had about 15 MW of installed PV capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Despite these and other plans to develop renewables throughout the islands of the Maldives, the country still depends heavily on diesel fuel and is plagued by intermittent energy supplies and high costs. It is also particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, as rising sea levels continue to swallow up its coastline.