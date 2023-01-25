Only5mins! – ‘We are in desperate need of power’

Chanda Nxumalo, the chairperson of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), speaks with pv magazine about the prospects of the South African energy market, its new regulations and the bright future for the PV sector. Nxumalo also addresses the challenges and opportunities for battery storage, green hydrogen and women in renewables.

Chanda Nxumalo

Image: pv magazine

