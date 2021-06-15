Indian PV manufacturer expands output capacity to 2.5 GW

From pv magazine India
Goldi Solar, a Gujarat-based solar panel manufacturer and EPC service provider, has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 2.5 GW per annum with a new facility on the outskirts of the Indian city of Surat.
The manufacturer’s existing facility has a solar panel capacity of 500 MW. The 2 GW expansion plan features two stages. The first phase of 1 GW will become operational by September. The second phase of production will start by the end of next March.
Goldi Solar’s facility will feature a production line with new micro-gap module technology (MGMT). It will produce modules with gaps of less than 0.75 mm between the cells in the strings, instead of the standard 1.5 mm. This will ensure better coverage, resulting in improved productivity and higher outputs.
The production line will make mono-facial and bifacial modules with peak power outputs exceeding 500 W and 600 W, respectively. It will use M10 (182 mm x 182 mm) wafers, multi-busbars, and PERC solar cell technology.
