UK solar industry wants capacity trebled this decade

With the solar generation capacity of the U.K. set to double this decade, industry body Solar Energy UK this morning spelled out how the volume could treble to the 40 GW needed to achieve the government's net-zero-emission ambition.
With government advisory body the Climate Change Committee having estimated the U.K. will need 40 GW of solar by 2030 to hit net zero, Solar Energy UK this morning published its Lighting The Way report spelling out how that figure can be reached.
The trade group has repeated its regular calls for reform of the business rates levied on commercial entities with solar rooftops, and the removal of VAT on solar systems, and considered the potential uplift for PV from improved building standards and incentives for the retrofitting of solar on buildings.
Alongside the familiar refrain demanding reform of the planning process, today's report also emphasizes the importance of keeping solar eligible for the biennial contracts-for-difference national renewable energy tenders, hinting at a fear the government might again be preparing to remove photovoltaics from the regime.
Popular content
Solar Energy UK said the industry is already on track to more than double to almost 29 GW of generation capacity this decade, even without the policy and regulatory support it has demanded and which, it says, has been offered by the government to peers in the offshore wind sector.
The report claims the installation of a cumulative 40 GW of solar by 2030 would also bring “thousands of skilled jobs” to the U.K. as well as £17 billion (€19.8 billion) of extra economic activity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.