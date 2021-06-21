Namibia’s capital city seeks proposals for 25 MW of PV

The administration of Namibia's capital city – Windhoek – is seeking independent power producers for the deployment of 25 MW of PV capacity on a build, own, and operate basis.

In a request for qualification document published on its Facebook page, the city government specified the projects will be developed under a public-private partnership.

Interested developers will have time until August 19 to pre-qualify for the tender.

Namibia had around 145 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency. No new PV capacity was deployed in the country in the past year.

Popular content

Namibia’s state-owned electric utility, NamPower, is aiming to install 220 MW of renewables capacity, including 40 MW of solar.

In 2019, the World Economic Forum’s global future council on energy revealed, the governments of Namibia and Botswana had started discussing a plan to develop 5 GW of solar capacity over the next two decades.