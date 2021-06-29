India’s NTPC launches tender for 1 GWh of grid scale storage

From pv magazine India

State-run power producer NTPC has kicked off an expression of interest (EoI) among Indian and global companies to set up 1 GWh of grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its power plants in India.

The BESS could be deployed at a single location or could be split across multiple NTPC power plants. The applicants identified through the EoI will be asked to submit proposals.

NTPC produces around 300 billion units of electricity annually through its more than 65 GW of capacity. Its operations include gas, coal, hydro and renewables-based power stations across the country. It plans to reach an installed power generation capacity of 130 GW by 2032, with 60 GW from renewables.

It will increasingly be required to operate its conventional fleet flexibly to support the grid, as the penetration of variable renewable energy increases in India’s power system. NTPC is looking to deploy grid-scale BESS in cooperation with POSOCO, a unit of Powergrid Corp. of India, and the Ministry of Power.

The aim is to provide the Indian grid with flexible storage systems, test NTPC’s ability to integrate BESS into its future operational regime, and simultaneously extend such facilities for ancillary operations by POSOCO to enhance grid reliability.

The BESS could be deployed along with thermal/renewables generators for several different applications. It could be used to store surplus energy during low demand periods and supply stored energy during peak demand hours. It could also be designed to supplement thermal generation in meeting statutory ramp-up and ramp-down requirements, provide ancillary services in line with grid requirements, and minimize unscheduled interchange (UI) and optimize UI returns.