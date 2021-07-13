Nova Scotia preps 350 MW renewables procurement

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated Canada had 3,325 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2020.

Nova Scotia has announced plans to procure 350 MW of clean power generation capacity – equivalent to 10% of the Canadian province's electric demand.

The provincial government of premier Iain Rankin announced the move on Saturday, with an initial request for proposals from clean power developers expected next month.

With the authorities in Halifax also announcing a beefed-up renewables ambition of securing 80% of the province's electricity from renewables this decade, the centrist, Liberal party administration predicted the procurement exercise would lead to 4,000 jobs and CA$550 million (US$441 million) of “construction activity.”

Although the announcement issued by the premier's office stated “wind is now the cheapest source of electrical energy in Canada,” the eligibility of solar projects was also mentioned.

Independent advisor CustomerFirst Renewables, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, in the U.S., is administering the procurement exercise, which will see successful bidders secure a power purchase agreement (PPA) from private utility Nova Scotia Power Inc. Details of the PPA are also expected to be published next month, the premier's office said.

The authorities are also trying to secure favorable financing terms for renewables developers from the state-owned Canada Infrastructure Bank, according to the announcement.

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association yesterday welcomed the procurement round and said: “The government of Nova Scotia is demonstrating great leadership in accelerating the decarbonization process with this new target and procurement.”