Nova Scotia preps 350 MW renewables procurement

Nova Scotia has announced plans to procure 350 MW of clean power generation capacity – equivalent to 10% of the Canadian province's electric demand.
The provincial government of premier Iain Rankin announced the move on Saturday, with an initial request for proposals from clean power developers expected next month.
With the authorities in Halifax also announcing a beefed-up renewables ambition of securing 80% of the province's electricity from renewables this decade, the centrist, Liberal party administration predicted the procurement exercise would lead to 4,000 jobs and CA$550 million (US$441 million) of “construction activity.”
Although the announcement issued by the premier's office stated “wind is now the cheapest source of electrical energy in Canada,” the eligibility of solar projects was also mentioned.
Popular content
Independent advisor CustomerFirst Renewables, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, in the U.S., is administering the procurement exercise, which will see successful bidders secure a power purchase agreement (PPA) from private utility Nova Scotia Power Inc. Details of the PPA are also expected to be published next month, the premier's office said.
The authorities are also trying to secure favorable financing terms for renewables developers from the state-owned Canada Infrastructure Bank, according to the announcement.
The Canadian Renewable Energy Association yesterday welcomed the procurement round and said: “The government of Nova Scotia is demonstrating great leadership in accelerating the decarbonization process with this new target and procurement.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.